JOHNSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Multiple people were taken to the hospital for treatment following an early morning Shawnee fire, according to a news release from Shawnee KS Police Department on social media.

The department says they were made aware of the fire in the 6600 block of Goode Drive that started around 3:47 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 over reports of a disturbance and house fire. According to the news release, the firefighters found the fire in the basement of a home, and quickly extinguished the fire.

Shawnee Police Department says in total seven people were taken to local hospitals for treatment, including one who they believe is the suspect. An investigation into the fire is ongoing.