Early morning shooting in east Topeka leaves one person injured

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigate a shooting that injured one person in east Topeka early Friday morning.

Officers went to the area of Southeast 4th and Lime Street around 1:00 a.m., according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

The Topeka Police Watch Commander confirmed with KSNT News one person has non-life threatening injuries after the shooting. Detectives are on scene working to find suspect information.

This is an ongoing investigation and KSNT News will provide more information as it becomes available.