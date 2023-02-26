TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities are currently investigating an early morning shooting that took place in South Topeka.

Topeka Police say they were called to the 3200 block of SE Topeka Blvd. early Sunday morning on multiple reports of gunfire in the area.

According to the police report by Topeka PD, those in the area reported multiple instances of gunfire nearby. One individual was found with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, later two more victims were brought to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

This situation is still under investigation.