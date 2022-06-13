TOPEKA (KSNT) – A gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital Monday morning. The Topeka Police Department said it has very little information right now, but detectives are investigating the shooting.

Shawnee County Dispatch confirmed the shooting took place in the 3600 block of SE Adams around 8:15 a.m. Monday morning. It appears the victim was shot in their vehicle before being taken to the hospital.

