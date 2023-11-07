TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department (TPD) is investigating a stabbing that happened early Tuesday morning in central Topeka.

The TPD responded to reports of the stabbing at 1:47 a.m. in the 2100 block of SE 12th St.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The TPD said no arrests have been made and they aren’t actively looking for any suspects.

The TPD said they’ve spoken to everyone involved and an investigation is ongoing.

