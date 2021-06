TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just after 3:30 a.m. Friday morning the Topeka Fire Department was called to 647 NE Grattan Street when heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the roof of a one-story home.

Firefighters set up and fought the fire from outside before they moved inside.

The cause of the fire, which caused an estimated $10,000, was undetermined.

Officials said no one was inside the home and is believed to be a vacant home.

No working smoke detectors were inside the home.