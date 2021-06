TOPEKA (KSNT) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a two-year-old child in serious condition according to Gretchen Spiker, Public Information Officer for the police department.

“This is the third shooting we’ve responded to in the last few days in which a child has beeninjured. This concerning trend cannot continue. Gun safety is a community responsibility andwe must all do our part to keep each other, and especially young children safe,” said ChiefBryan Wheeles.