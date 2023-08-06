TOPEKA (KSNT) – Officers with the Topeka Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of NE Atchison around 5:00 a.m., August 6, 2023 to reports of a man yelling for help.

According to a press release from TPD, upon arrival, officers determined that the man yelling was a victim of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery and were given vehicle and suspect descriptions.

Shortly later, around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to another call in the 2300 block of SE California. Much like the previous call, officers were given similar suspect and vehicle descriptions.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., officers located a vehicle that matched the description they were given and conducted a traffic stop near SE 10th and SE Swygart. Upon investigating, officers located evidence and arrested two individuals related to the crimes.

As a result, 18-year-old, Enrique Bocardo, of Topeka was booked in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated assault and possession of marijuana.

A 16-year-old juvenile was also booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections for aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm, juvenile in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

Anyone with more information on this case is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org, or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.