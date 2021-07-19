Early primary election voting starts today in Topeka

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Early voting for the primary election starts on Monday in Topeka at the Shawnee County Election Office.

The office at 3420 SW Van Buren St opens at 8 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m. for the next two weeks.

This election is for city and school candidates who are running in the primary.

You have to live within Topeka’s city limits to vote for the mayor or District 3 city council.

Shawnee County’s Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said you can also vote if you live in A-4 in the Seaman School district – as there are candidates running there as well.

“The law requires that there be more than three people running in a particular race to cause a primary and so that’s why we see we’ve got 5 for city council, district 3, we’ve got 5 for the mayor, and 4 running for that school district seat,” Howell said.

There will be an election county-wide for all school district seats and cities on November 2.