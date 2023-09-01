TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)– Shelby Moe and Connie Wagers joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak more about the Race Against Breast Cancer coming up on Oct. 7.

Moe and Wagers explained that this year, they have different routes for people who would like to run the 5K versus people who would like to walk it, allowing everyone to feel comfortable participating. And it’s not just a walk/5K happening for this event…they have a silent auction as well! Moe and Wagers said there will be food, drinks as well as other activities during the event too.

People who register before Sept. 9 can get their ticket for only $30! After Sept. 9, it is a regular ticket price of $40. If you’d like to register as a team before Sept. 9 (with a minimum of five people), it is $20. Anytime after that date before the event, tickets will cost $30.

Wagers explained that all of the proceeds go towards their efforts to provide free mammograms to men and women throughout the area. Currently, they are able to provide anywhere from 400-600 free mammograms every year.

To sign up for the event now, click here. To hear more about the event, click here to go to the website.