Woman seriously injured in Shawnee County snow crash, sheriff closes road

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple crashes on a southwest Shawnee County road forced emergency crews to partially close a stretch of road.

Officers have shut down Auburn Road from 45th to 61st Street and are advising motorists to take Indian Hills Road or Urish Road. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reported a white Toyota was driving southbound when it slid into northbound traffic and struck a white Chevy truck. The female driver of the Toyota was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

(Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office)

A separate crash involved a school bus with children onboard, but no one was injured in this incident, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff.

Topeka should expect to receive an inch or or so of snow, while areas in Lyon County could see two inches or more. Numerous accidents are also reported in Emporia and Lyon County.

