SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Voters are filling out ballots in record numbers, according to the Shawnee County Election Office, on Friday.

At 7 p.m. on July 22, 2022, a total of 3,562 voters had checked in, which surpasses all other turnout records when considering early voting in the primary election.

The official primary vote will be on August 2 and, in addition to featuring other state positions, the controversial “Value Them Both” amendment will also appear on the ballot. The election office will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 25-29. To see a sample ballot online, click here or call the office at 785-251-5900.