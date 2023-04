TOPEKA (KSNT) – An earthquake was felt for about a 100-mile radius in Kansas Thursday morning.

At 4:33 a.m., an earthquake was detected about two-and-a-half miles north of Bennington, Kansas and was felt as far as 100 miles away in Haysville, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake was deemed to have a depth of 3.1 miles and given a magnitude of 3.2 on the Richter scale, according to USGS. This means the shaking felt weak and no damage was caused.