TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire in East Topeka on Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 800 block of Southeast Chestnut Street after a report of a fire in the second floor, according to a TFD spokesman. One occupant was able to evacuate safely and a dog, which was inside while the fire was burning, was located unharmed. No injuries were reported with this fire.

The fire was contained to the house of origin. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.