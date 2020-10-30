East Topeka shooting seriously injures woman, police say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An east Topeka shooting Thursday night sent one woman to the hospital, according to police.

Officers went around 9:49 p.m. to the 700 block of Southeast Leland Street for a reported aggravated battery. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

A Topeka police watch commander said she was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to live. The department has not released details on a possible suspect in the shooting at this time.

Topeka police said the investigation is ongoing, and detectives are working to find more information as of Friday morning. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call their Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.