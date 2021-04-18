East Topeka vehicle fire spreads to detached garage Saturday

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A vehicle sustained significant damage Saturday following a fire in east Topeka, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to 705 SE LeLand Street. Upon arrival, crews found flames coming the inside passenger area of the vehicle. The fire was later put out, however it spread to a detached garage causing minor damage.

The cause of the fire in unknown and is under further investigation. Estimated damages are listed at $500 for the vehicle and around $1,000 for the detached garage.