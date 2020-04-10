EASTER AT HOME: A listing of local online church services

Easter celebrations will look different from most families this year as we continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Many Kansas churches are holding online services.
On Tuesday, Governor Laura Kelly issued an executive order to limit religious gatherings and funerals, saying that 25% of coronavirus outbreaks in Kansas are tied to religious gatherings. However, on Wednesday, the Legislative Coordinating Council reversed that executive order, claiming it limits the free exercise of religion.
Here is a list we’ve gathered of virtual Sunday Easter services:
- Christ the King Church – 9 a.m.
- Click here for the church’s Facebook page.
- Clay Center Covenant Church – 9 a.m., 11:15 a.m.
- Click here for the church’s website.
- Faith Family Life Centre – 10 a.m.
- Click here for the church’s website.
- Fellowship Bible Church – 10 a.m.
- Click here for the church’s Facebook event page.
- First Christian Church Topeka – 9:30 a.m.
- Click here for the church’s Facebook page.
- First Congregational Church UCC – 10:45 a.m.
- Click here for the church’s Facebook page.
- Immanuel Faith Community Church Wells Creek – 10 a.m.
- Click here for the church’s Facebook page.
- Mt. Pleasant Community Church – 10:30 a.m.
- Click here for the church’s Facebook page.
- Rock Hills Church in Manhattan – 10:30 a.m.
- Click here for the church’s YouTube page.
- Seaman Community Church – 10:30 a.m.
- Click here for the church’s Facebook page.
- South Knollwood Baptist Church – 11 a.m.
- Click here for the church’s YouTube page.
- Click here for the church’s Facebook page.
- The United Methodist Church of the Resurrection – 7:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m.
- Click here for the church’s website.
- Valley Falls Christian Church – 10 a.m.
- Click here for the church’s website.
If we missed your church and you want it added, email producers@ksnt.com.