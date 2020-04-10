EASTER AT HOME: A listing of local online church services

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Easter celebrations will look different from most families this year as we continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Many Kansas churches are holding online services.

On Tuesday, Governor Laura Kelly issued an executive order to limit religious gatherings and funerals, saying that 25% of coronavirus outbreaks in Kansas are tied to religious gatherings. However, on Wednesday, the Legislative Coordinating Council reversed that executive order, claiming it limits the free exercise of religion.

Here is a list we’ve gathered of virtual Sunday Easter services:

  • Christ the King Church – 9 a.m.
  • Clay Center Covenant Church – 9 a.m., 11:15 a.m.
  • Faith Family Life Centre – 10 a.m.
  • Fellowship Bible Church – 10 a.m.
    • Click here for the church’s Facebook event page.
  • First Christian Church Topeka – 9:30 a.m.
  • First Congregational Church UCC – 10:45 a.m.
  • Immanuel Faith Community Church Wells Creek – 10 a.m.
  • Mt. Pleasant Community Church – 10:30 a.m.
  • Rock Hills Church in Manhattan – 10:30 a.m.
  • Seaman Community Church – 10:30 a.m.
  • South Knollwood Baptist Church – 11 a.m.
  • The United Methodist Church of the Resurrection – 7:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m.
  • Valley Falls Christian Church – 10 a.m.

If we missed your church and you want it added, email producers@ksnt.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories