TOPEKA (KSNT) – Creative Education of Canada is recalling approximately 43,000 Easter Bunny and butterfly necklaces that could harm children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports the jewelry may have high levels of cadmium which can be toxic if ingested by children and can cause adverse health effects.

One of the necklaces is a white bunny holding an Easter egg. The others have a butterfly with purple, blue, or pink stones.

The Easter Bunny Necklace has model number 86140 printed on the back of the packaging. The Boutique Butterfly Jewel Necklace has model number 90422.

Consumers who bought the jewelry can contact Creative Education of Canada for a full refund.