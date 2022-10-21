WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people from Parsons, Kansas, were both sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography charges on Friday.

Dustin Strom, 26, and Thommie-Lyn Stansky, 28, both pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit sexual exploitation of a child (production of child pornography) in June 2022.

Court documents show Strom and Stansky admitted that in Feb. 2021, while living together as a romantic couple, Strom expressed his sexual interest in children.

Both Strom and Stansky created images of them sexually abusing victims under the age of four.

In August 2021, a social media platform reported Strom to law enforcement after some images were sent to other people.

Federal agents examined Strom and Stansky’s phones and social media accounts and found communications between them in which they discussed the sexual abuse of children and child pornography.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task For (ICAC) investigated the case.