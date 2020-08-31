Easy tips to be more eco-friendly

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – Protecting our environment is important, but with kids going back to school, it may be difficult to do a 360-degree change on your life in an attempt to save our planet.

As you get back into the swing of things with, there are a few environment-friendly habits you can easily add to your day-to-day life.

Live More Sustainably

Living more sustainably is a way to help our environment, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This can be done by reducing your water use, using more environmentally-friendly products on your lawn or garden, or even being cautious at your favorite sporting event.

Reduce, Reuse and Recycle

Thinking twice before throwing everything into your garbage can is another way to help protect the environment, according to the EPA. Instead, consider recycling products or using reusable items to avoid waste altogether.

Choose Greener Products

Another piece of advice from the EPA is to take a look at the ingredients in the products you are using, as some can contain harmful ingredients. The agency recommends looking for seals of approval, like the ones shown below, to see if your products truly are safe.