Economic leaders looking to pay remote workers to move to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership is looking to pay people who work from home to move to Topeka.

The proposal is a part of the economic group’s Choose Topeka program, which received national attention when it was announced.

Originally, the program was used to pay people to move to and work in Topeka full-time. People could get $10,000 for renting and $15,000 if they bought a home. Employers had to agree to match 50 percent of the incentive.

Now, the program is being expanded to pay those who work from home to receive up to $10,000 to move to the capitol city. The employer does not pay anything. If approved, candidates would have to provide proof of their salary and move. Those who rent would receive between $1,250 and $5,000 to move, based on how much they earn. Those who buy a home would receive between $2,500 and $10,000 to move.

The Joint Economic Development Organization will consider the amendment to the program at its Wednesday evening meeting. The group of elected city and county leaders has agreed to pay $300,000 to get workers to move to Topeka using a half-cent sales tax intended for economic recovery.