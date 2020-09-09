Economic leaders wooing dozens of jobs, millions in investments to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local economic leaders will review four projects Wednesday evening that could bring nearly 100 jobs and $43 million in investments to the Topeka area.
The Joint Economic Development Organization is reviewing the projects that are identified with secret names. The group will decide whether to provide incentives totaling about $750,000 to bring the jobs and economic growth to the community, paid for by a half cent sales tax.
- Project Oyster
- $3.5 million investment
- 17 jobs
- $96,000 incentives
- Project Prince
- $31.4 million expansion
- 33 jobs
- $341,000 incentives
- Project Vita
- $1.5 million expansion
- 7 jobs
- $76,500 incentives
- Project Vertical
- $6.6 million expansion
- 40 jobs
- $234,000 incentives