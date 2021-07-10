Ed Bozarth Chevrolet hosts GM themed car show

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The community gathered together Saturday afternoon as Ed Bozarth Chevrolet had the honor of hosting a General Motors-themed car show at its dealership in south Topeka.

The event drew a crowd of people of all ages. Local car owners brought more than 50 modern and classic sports cars and trucks to the dealership. The show included cars produced by General Motors through a span of 80 years, from the 1940s through 2020s. One employee said it’s great to see everyone sharing their love of cars with them.

“It’s kind of exciting, we get to see these cars all the time when they come in for service,” Chris Corum said, car sales manager at Ed Bozarth Chevrolet. “It’s nice to see them all in one place so everybody else can enjoy them as we do.”

This was the first time Ed Bozarth hosted the event. The dealership hopes to do it annually, and host many more car shows like it in the future.