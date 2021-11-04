Ed Bozarth has sold its Topeka dealership

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s Ed Bozarth’s dealership is changing hands.

A manager at the dealership confirmed to KSNT that the car dealership has sold, however, details are most likely six weeks away.

“This is a positive for the community,” Manager Chris Spargo said. “We’ll have all the same management.”

Spargo said details about the sale will be available in mid-December.

Ed Bozarth celebrated 55 years in the car business in July of 2021. Bozarth started as a part time car salesman for Shortman Dodge in Topeka, he sold his first car two days after the ’66 tornado. In 1985, he bought the Chevy dealership in Topeka.

Bozarth owns five dealerships across the country, which have sold more than half a million vehicles combined.