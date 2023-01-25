TOPEKA (KSNT)- Students, parents, senators and administrators are all fighting for the right to choose an educational path for their students, children and themselves.

More than 200 people were in attendance at the Kansas state capital to voice their concerns as they look for a change and a choice of where their children could go to school.

National School Choice Awareness Foundation is an organization that tries to educate parents, educators, and students that they should have a choice in where they want to go to school, no matter their financial situation or the area they live. Regardless of what kind of school you want to attend, public, private, or homeschooled, members of school choice believe it should be up to you.

“I know we use School Choice, but I like to use the phrase educational choice because it’s not just a child choosing a building or a family choosing a building but it’s them choosing their child’s educational journey,” said Founder and Dean of Urban Prep Academy Wade Moore. “There are families that are now demanding educational choice laws in the state of Kansas.”

Moore wants every parent to know that they have a choice in their child’s educational journey and that every child has the best possible education. He believes to deem their efforts a success, laws should be put in place to give children across the state the best options for education.