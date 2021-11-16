Educators and students being celebrated this week

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Teachers, bus drivers, principals, and students are all being appreciated and celebrated for National American Education Week.

Schools all across the district are taking part in this national holiday to celebrate all of the hard work put in at schools, whether that be by the students learning, or the teachers putting everything together behind the scenes.

McCarter Elementary School is choosing to celebrate by creating a different theme every day to dress up for or participate in. For the first day, they were told to dress like their favorite staff member. Principal Katherine Cooney said the kids loved the activity and got very into it.

The events for American Education Week aren’t just meant for the students and the educators though. It was also created to showcase to the community what’s going on underneath the school’s roof every day. Principal Cooney said the children are excited to show off how they learn, and the educators are excited to show just how exactly they teach it to them.

“They’re excited to share about what they know,” she said. “It’s fun to have the community in to showcase that to because my staff works tirelessly to meet the needs of the students and as a principal, I’m very excited to show off what we do.”

Events are taking place all week at schools around the district. Tomorrow, McCarter Elementary students are excited for the “Dream Big” theme, where they are encouraged to wear a t-shirt showing what their dream college is.