Educators from across Shawnee County show their support for Seaman teachers during contract negotiations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Seaman school district and its teachers are trying to come to an agreement on pay.

Before the two sides met for a negotiation meeting on Tuesday, educators from districts all over Shawnee county gathered outside the district office to show their support for the Seaman teachers.

The district and its teachers have been trying to negotiate a new contract for weeks.

The district offered teachers a $400 salary raise, but the teachers said compared to what those in other districts make, that’s not enough.

“You always want to advocate for not only people in your district, but people in other districts, too,” said Jason Genovese, a second grade teacher for the Shawnee Heights District. “As a whole state, you know, we want to attract and retain the best teachers possible and we’re here to support these teachers.”

If an agreement is reached, it would still need to be approved by the school board and the teachers union.