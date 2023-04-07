TOPEKA (KSNT)- Laura Burton with the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center joined 27 News Morning Anchor Katie Garceran to talk about some fun and easy EGG-periments families can do this holiday weekend.

In addition to the fun activities, Burton also touted a program the discovery center is bringing back for the first time since the pandemic began.

“Discovery Baby” is for parents that have a baby 12 months old or younger. It’s free and offered on Monday nights for parents to get together and hear from a local expert on multiple different topics involving newborn and baby care.

It will be happening for the next 12 months, meeting on a once-every-other-month basis. For more information on the “Discovery Baby” program, you can click here.

The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is closed on Sunday for the Easter holiday.