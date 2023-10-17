TOPEKA (KSNT) – A vanilla-flavored egg white protein product is being recalled because it could pose a choking hazard.

Select Custom Solutions is recalling Jay Robb Vanilla Flavored Protein because the product could contain hard plastic. The recall is being issued for online retail outlets nationwide, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

All products with the lot code a. 23080-2C2 should be removed from distribution. Customers should discontinue use and throw the product away, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The product is being recalled out of caution. No adverse events have been reported yet. No other Select Custom Solutions products are involved in the recall, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

For more information on the recall, you can call 1-800-359-2345 or email info@select-cs.com. Customers can contact the phone number or email listed for instructions to receive a refund.

Image courtesy of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Image courtesy of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

To stay up to date on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.