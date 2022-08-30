TOPEKA (KSNT) – Parents are uneasy after an unknown person was found inside Eisenhower Middle School in Topeka on Tuesday.

The district says the person got in through a back door a staff member left open.

“I’m very concerned,” parent Lena Alston said. “I would think that most parents would be concerned, and that we need to take more precautions in, you know, securing the building.”

District officials were alerted to the security breach after seeing the person walking through the halls on security cameras. FOX 43 News asked for access to that video today, but district spokesman Aarion Gray did not respond to our request. The district also refused to do an interview to talk about the situation. Luckily, the individual who entered the school quickly left after being spotted.

This situation coming the same week after a man was arrested for bringing a gun to Topeka West. Alston says what happened at Eisenhower is preventable.

“You know early mornings; you know just to have someone available to you know secure this area,” Alston said.” I mean for any building, any public building for the children that would be safe.”