TOPEKA (KSNT) – An 83-year-old man and 82-year-old woman from Florida were injured after their RV tipped over on I70 in Wabaunsee County.

At 2:53 p.m. on Wednesday, the 83-year-old man was driving a 2013 Winnebago east on I70 near Valencia Road. The RV left the road for an unknown reason. The driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to tip onto its driver’s side; completely blocking the road, according to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash logs.

The 83-year-old man and 82-year-old woman were both taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries, according to the KHP crash log.

A third occupant of the RV, a 59-year-old woman also from Florida, had no apparent injuries. According to the crash log, all three occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.