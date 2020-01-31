Elderly man identified as fatal fire victim

VERMILLION, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities have identified the man killed following an explosion and fire in Vermillion.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s office identified the victim as 83-year-old Don McLaughlin.

Emergency crews were called to his home last Friday after several 911 calls regarding an explosion.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. A search of the burned-out home then led to the discovery of McLaughlin’s body. The body was sent for an autopsy.

Hargrave said the explosion and fire remains under investigation by the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office.

