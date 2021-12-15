Elderly man taken into custody after waving gun around in Manhattan

Police respond to a man having a mental health crisis in Manhattan.

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Riley County police fired rubber bullets at an elderly man today after he was reportedly wandering around a neighborhood waving a gun in the air.

A KSNT News reporter detailed that a 79-year-old man was found wandering around with a firearm near 10th and Bluemont in Manhattan, Kansas. RCPD took the man into custody using 40 mm nonlethal rubber bullets.

According to police, the man was in the middle of a mental health crisis and was taken into custody for further evaluation. The man’s vehicle was towed from the scene with another weapon discovered by RCPD within.

