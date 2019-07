TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for Connie M. Horne as she has been missing for over one month.

Horne is a 130 pound, 77-year-old woman, with short gray hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen on May 27 at the Dollar Tree on North Topeka Boulevard. She is known to frequent homeless camps and is believed to be walking, as she does not have access to a vehicle.

If you have any information please call Detective Emily Adams at 785-251-2316.