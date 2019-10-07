Elected officials and community members call for unity in response to recent gun violence

TOPEKA (KSNT) — In light of recent shootings across the area over the weekend, community members and law makers are speaking out about the violence.

A fun night out turned deadly at a Kansas City bar over night, claiming the lives of four people and injuring five others.

“We do not believe it’s random,” said Officer Thomas Tomasic with the Kansas City Kansas Police Department. “We do believe that this was an isolated incident, I guess you would call it. We don’t feel that these suspects are going to go out and do this again.”

Local politicians took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the tragedy.

Senator Pat Roberts said in a tweet, “Franki and I are saddened by the senseless shooting that took place in Kansas City early this morning. Our prayers are with the victims and their loved ones.”

Senator Jerry Moran tweeted, “Praying for the victims and their families following last night’s senseless act of violence in Kansas City.”

Governor Laura Kelly also issued a statement calling for unity, saying, “For now, we all must pull together to help the community and those affected by this senseless tragedy heal.”

As the shooting has gained national attention, it’s also caused some people to reflect on gun violence in their own communities.

Topeka saw two deadly shootings over the weekend.

Volunteer with the advocacy group Moms Demand Action Danielle Twemlow said gun violence is something that impacts communities everywhere.

“Even though we might not have someone that has died by gun violence directly in our family, it doesn’t mean we don’t care,” said Twemlow. “We should all really be paying attention to how it’s affecting our children, how it’s affecting our growing population of people and how they feel safe.”

Moms Demand Action along with other advocacy groups in Topeka have come up with some strategies to address this issue. One of them is creating a street team that goes out into communities to help strengthen their relationship with one another and with community leaders.