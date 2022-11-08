TOPEKA (KSNT) – Voting booths in Shawnee County are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

27 News spoke with Election Commissioner Andrew Howell and he says there is a lot to keep in mind on Election Day. He says if you haven’t dropped off your mail-in ballot before Tuesday, you can still do so at any polling location on Election Day.

Each voting location will have a supervising judge to answer any questions people may have. With that information in mind, Howell has one piece of non-election advice that could save people time when going to vote.

“If you’ve got time, go ahead and look at the traffic,” Howell said. “Sometimes there’s a street closed, sometimes you have to re-route. We’ve tried really hard to work with the City, but I know sometimes, some of those locations, depending on the kind of street construction can be a little tricky.”

If people have any questions, concerns or need more information on Election Day, they are advised to call the Shawnee County Election Office at 785-251-5900 or visit their website here.