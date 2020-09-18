Election day less than 50 days away; what voters need to know before heading to the polls

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There are less than 50 days until Election Day 2020 and local election officials want to make sure people are ready for Nov. 3.

People in Shawnee County should be on the lookout for an important flyer in their mailbox on Monday, Sept. 21.

It tells voters everything they need to know to make sure their vote gets counted.

First, voters have three different options to vote in this year’s election:

At your polling place on election day. Early, before Election Day. That will take place at the Shawnee County Election Office. With an advanced mail-in ballot.

It’s also important to know if you’re registered to vote or not because if you aren’t, you could get turned away on Election Day.

County’s Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said to make sure you know your polling location ahead of time, just in case it changes.

“We try very hard not to change those. We’ve got them all set currently. Should one change at the last minute, just check the day before or even the day you’re getting ready to go vote because we will have updated it on the website and in the system,” Howell said.

There is a QR code on the flyer that was sent to Shawnee County residents.

All you have to do is use your phone’s camera to take a picture of the code and it will take you directly to the election office’s website with all of the important dates and additional information you need to know.

To view that information now, click here.