ELECTION DAY: Shawnee County official predicts busy day, despite early voting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County election officials expect busy polling locations on election day Tuesday.

This is despite big early voting numbers. More than 42,000 voters have already cast their ballots in Shawnee County.

The Shawnee County Election Office has received more than 23,000 mail-in ballots and had more than 19,000 voters cast their votes in person over the past two weeks.

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said he doesn’t believe that will mean a slow day Tuesday.

“I think it will be a fairly busy, fairly brisk day,” Howell said. “I don’t think it will be off the charts because so many people have already voted, but I think we’ll have a pretty good, fairly standard number.”

Howell said he believes this will be a large turnout election, which will offset the high early voting when it comes to lines at the polls.

In order to have an easier election day, Howell suggests people double-check their polling location and look at a sample ballot.

Voters can do this using the “VoterView” tool on the Kansas Secretary of State’s website.