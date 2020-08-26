Electronics stolen from Topeka Catholic school days before school year begins

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As students get back in the classroom, two Topeka schools are missing critical learning equipment.

Topeka police were called to St. Matthew Catholic School on Monday, August 24, after a reported break-in.

Teachers were preparing for the first week of school when they noticed the missing electronics and other items. After looking at the logs for security locks, the school and police think someone broke in early Sunday morning.

“Today was our first day back,” Bob Broxterman, the Parish Administrator, said. “So to reopen school with all the COVID-19 guidelines and requirements and make sure things were safe for the students, and then to come in Monday morning and discover this had taken place. It was just one thing on top of another.”

St. Matthew isn’t the only school that has been robbed in the past week. Topeka police said Hayden High School was also broken into last Friday. Police said someone took a car and other equipment from the school.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Topeka Police Department at telltpd@topeka.org or Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.