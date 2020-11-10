Elk accident in Kansas sends Texas man to the hospital

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Texas man was taken to a hospital after the vehicle he was driving collided with an 800-pound elk.

The 33-year-old man was wearing his seat belt and only suffered minor injuries when the SUV he was driving hit the massive elk. The vehicle, however, had to be towed away. The incident happened early Monday morning just after midnight.

We thought we were seeing things but no…this is an ELK!



Troop G @kshighwaypatrol reports this 800 lb bull elk collided with a vehicle near the KS/Okla border. Good reminder, to watch for deer (or elk) at this time of year. pic.twitter.com/xDJBeDedCr — Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) November 10, 2020

Sumner County, Kansas is south of Wichita on the border with Oklahoma.

The Kansas Highway Patrol posted the deceased elk on their Facebook page with a serious warning to drivers to watch for deer (or elk) this time of year.

The average male elk weighs 710 to 730 pounds and can be as tall as 8 feet.