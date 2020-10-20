Elmont Elementary briefly locked down out of caution as officers investigate plea for help

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department has a presence in the 6500 block of NW Elmont Road in northern Shawnee County. That’s just north and east of U.S. Highway 75 and NW 62nd street.
A tweet from the department said they will provide more information soon.
Elmont Elementary School had been locked down for a period of time out of an abundance of caution according to the sheriff’s department. The lock down has since been lifted.
A male who called the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department told deputies “he needed help” according to the department.
Deputies were unsure if the man had a weapon. This is a developing story.