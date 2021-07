POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation has tweeted information about a deadly accident and road closure.

The report indicates Highway 13 is temporarily closed from K-13/ K-24 to north of the K-13/K-16 junction due to a two-car fatality crash.

KDOT is warning motorists there is heavy water on K-18.

This is a developing story.