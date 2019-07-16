UPDATE: One dead in train and pedestrian incident

Emergency crews are the scene of a accident involving a train and a pedestrian.

A KSNT photographer on the scene confirms the incident involves a fatality.

A Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, Todd Stallbaumer, briefed the media shortly after 7:30 a.m. and said it’s believed the fatality victim is a local resident. He also added it was an Amtrak train passing through south Topeka that hit the victim. Stallbaumer said the train was going at a fairly high rate of speed.

The incident was reported shortly after 6:35 a.m. at the intersection of South Topeka Boulevard and 57th Street. That is in the Pauline area. Train tracks run parallel to Topeka Boulevard just to the west of the intersection. SW 57th street is closed until further notice. Drivers will need to find an alternate route around the scene.

We’ll have more details as they become available.