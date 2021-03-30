Emergency crews at injury crash in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are responding to an injury crash at Southwest 5th and Polk Street in Topeka, according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

(KSNT Photo/Kelly Saberi)

The crash report came in around 5:55 p.m. Photos at the scene show one car was knocked on its side, while an SUV’s front was smashed in. Crews were seen taking people from the crash to an ambulance.

(KSNT Photo/Kelly Saberi)

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route. Dispatchers could not say how many were injured, or how severely.

Check back for more details as they become available.