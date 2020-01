TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on in west Topeka after a car drove through a local store.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Monday at Sam’s Club at 1401 SW Wanamaker Rd.

One person was sent to the hospital. Witnesses on scene told KSNT News a Sam’s Club employee was hit by the car. It’s unknown at this time who exactly was taken to the hospital.

KSNT News has a crew on scene and will update this story as information becomes available.