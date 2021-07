TOPEKA (KSNT) – A house is a total loss after a north Topeka house fire Thursday night.

The fire happened just before 10 p.m. at a home near Northwest Laurent Street and Northwest Van Buren Street.

Firefighters on scene said they had to protect the house to the left and prevent the fire from spreading.

KSNT Photo/Kelli Peltier

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. Investigators are calling it a total loss but the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.