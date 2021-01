TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on scene of a crash involving a semi and pickup truck in south Topeka.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday Southeast 53rd Street and Southwest Topeka Boulevard.

Shawnee County Dispatch told KSNT News so far, only minor injuries were reported in the crash.

KSNT News has a crew on scene and will update this story as we learn more information.