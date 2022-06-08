ROSSVILLE (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a child has died from injuries sustained in a car crash near Rossville on Wednesday night.

According to Shawnee County Dispatch, they received a report of an injury accident around 7:30 p.m. in the area of NW Carlson Road and NW 39th St. A child involved in the accident has been left in critical condition according to dispatch.

The Shawnee County Sheriff announced at 8:04 p.m. that the road has been shut down in the 3900 block and is advising locals to avoid the area and use NW 75 Highway to cross the Kansas River.

A 27 News team is currently on the scene. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.