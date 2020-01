TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on scene rescuing a pickup truck from underneath a bridge in southwest Shawnee County.

The pickup was found in the creek around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at 93rd & Auburn Rd., but officers on scene told KSNT News the driver went off the road sometime overnight.

One man was taken to a local hospital. He’s alive, but his condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will update this story with information as it becomes available.