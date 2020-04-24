Emergency crews rescue trapped driver after car flips in Brown County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crash-ambulance-emergency-generic_1522441136709_38730972_ver1.0_640_360_1525640355380.jpg

MORILL, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews rescued an elderly driver Thursday night after her car rolled off a highway west of Morrill and flipped over, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Brown County deputies, Morrill and Sabetha fire and Town and Country Ambulance crews went to a reported crash around 8:15 p.m. on Kansas Highway 246 near 290th Street. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office said a 1994 Honda Accord traveling north went off the right side of the highway. The 71-year-old driver over-corrected and rolled the vehicle over onto its top.

Emergency crews worked to rescue the driver from the toppled car, then transported her and a passenger to a Sabetha hospital by helicopter. Both were wearing their seatbelts and suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories