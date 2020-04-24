Emergency crews rescue trapped driver after car flips in Brown County crash

MORILL, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews rescued an elderly driver Thursday night after her car rolled off a highway west of Morrill and flipped over, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Brown County deputies, Morrill and Sabetha fire and Town and Country Ambulance crews went to a reported crash around 8:15 p.m. on Kansas Highway 246 near 290th Street. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office said a 1994 Honda Accord traveling north went off the right side of the highway. The 71-year-old driver over-corrected and rolled the vehicle over onto its top.

Emergency crews worked to rescue the driver from the toppled car, then transported her and a passenger to a Sabetha hospital by helicopter. Both were wearing their seatbelts and suffered minor injuries.